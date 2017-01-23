UPDATE: Driver fine after snow plow roll over

Updated at 5:13 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Idaho State Police released the following information:

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a one vehicle crash westbound on US-20 near milepost 278, in Bingham County.

Chad R. Barber, 33, of Rigby, was driving westbound in a 2005 Mack Truck CV713 plowing snow. Barber drove too close to the roads edge, slid off, and rolled the vehicle. Barber was wearing a seat belt.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five and a half hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

BINGHAM COUNTY — An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow rolled off U.S. Highway 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory MFC building.

The driver was traveling in the westbound lanes near mile marker 278 when the plow rolled around 3:30 p.m. It’s unknown if the driver was injured but witnesses said he was walking around.

Traffic was backed in both directions as crews remained on the scene of the crash.

Officials remind everyone to use caution while on the roads. Numerous slide-offs have been reported as roads are slick.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, US 26 was closed Monday afternoon between US 20 (5 miles west of the Atomic City area) and Jacobsen Lane (5 miles west of the Blackfoot area) because of poor visibility.