UPDATE: Idaho Falls Gas leak stopped, businesses re-opening

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 2:50 pm, January 18th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Crews have stopped the gas leak and businesses are re-opening along Northgate Mile, according to Idaho Falls Department Fire Battalion Chief Lance Johnson.

Intermountain Gas workers remain on the scene as they repair the broken line.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Several businesses have been evacuated as crews respond to a gas leak at Wendy’s on Northgate Mile and Holmes Avenue.

A gas line was sheared below the meter on the building, according to Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammond.

The gas line is hissing loudly, and the smell is strong.

Utility workers tell EastIdahoNews.com the leak was caused by a construction crew using heavy equipment, which broke the line.

Photos: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

A heavy gas smell is permeating the air for several blocks around Wendy’s and crews with Intermountain Gas, the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls police, Idaho Falls Power and the street department are at the leak.

Power has been cut off to Wendy’s and Carl’s Jr. Wendy’s was already closed because it was under renovations.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to make repairs.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will post updates as we receive them.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

