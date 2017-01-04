Weather Sponsor
US 26 closed between Blackfoot and INL

Updated at 4:27 pm, January 4th, 2017
BLACKFOOT — US 26 between US 20 (5 miles west of the Atomic City area) and Moreland Road (3 miles west of the Blackfoot area) is closed in both directions due to poor visibility.

ID 22 between ID 28 (29 miles west of the Dubois area) and Old Highway 91 (near Dubois) is also closed in both directions. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway and high winds on the highway.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

