Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

This video of a mother who receives a miracle baby will melt your heart

Rexburg

0  Updated at 6:50 pm, January 1st, 2017 By: Liset Rivet, FamilyShare
Share This Story
jess goudy

After seven years of trying and six miscarriages, Jessica and Hayden Goudy were losing hope that they would have a child of their own.

“You reach that low where you start to think, maybe there are other things for me besides being a mom” Jessica said in an interview with East Idaho News.

The Goudys considered adoption, but it seemed impossible due to the cost. (Adoptions usually cost about $25,000 to $40,000.)

Things worsened during the end of November when Jessica had to have a hysterectomy for medical reasons. With her uterus remoced, the Goudy’s began to give up on their dream of being parents.

Then a miracle happened.

During the first week of December the Goudy’s received news from a pregnant woman that wanted them to adopt her baby.

“We just never thought that it would happen for us,” Jessica said. “Then it all happened so soon and then we were just scrambling to come up with money because we didn’t want money to be what kept us from our dream.”

Luckily for the couple, they were nominated and won a secret Santa giveaway. Santa’s “elves” showed up to the Goudy’s home with a car full of presents.

Jessica and Hayden had been nominated a in previous years, and Jessica had even helped out with the secret Santa in years past. She could not believe their family was selected as the recipients, because she felt there were so many who could benefit even more than them.

Miracles happen everyday. We may not always see it, but they are there. You just need to have the heart and eyes to believe in them.

Watch the heartwarming video here.

https://rebecca11101.wordpress.com/

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
Deseret-Edit

The Deseret News Service is an international values-oriented syndication service, providing uplifting feature content focused on faith, family, finance, education, culture and entertainment.

The service is provided by Deseret Digital Media in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Information about the service is available at www.deseretnewsservice.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Body of missing snowboarder found buried in snow near Grand Targhee

29 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions

28 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

A grinch stole $2,000 of property from her house so Secret Santa stepped in

24 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Search ongoing for missing snowboarder, last spotted at Grand Targhee Resort

24 Dec 2016

Scott Stuntz, Teton Valley News

Images in the news
jess goudy New study says Netflix viewers save 160 hours a year by avoiding commercials with their commercial-free streaming. (DepositPhotos) we-003fr_cnna-st1-1000000003baa819-640x360_1500k-1-thumb vidangel02 escapee_canyon_county 140916090601-08-mash-horizontal-large-gallery civil_defense_caves 161231014614-theme-park-ride-rescue-exlarge-tease 161231112301-new-years-celebrations-around-world-nr-paul-savidge-00005803-exlarge-tease
Related Stories
 