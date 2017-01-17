Wackerli Subaru Bonus Pet of the Week: Niki

Updated at 2:08 pm, January 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Jan. 16 was Sophie but she was quickly adopted and found her fur-ever home!

So we want to introduce you to Niki.

She’s an 8-month-old Pit bull mix who is extremely energetic. She loves to play, gets along great with other dogs, loves humans and enjoys cuddling and snuggling.

Niki is spayed and has received all of her shots.

Watch the video above to learn more about Niki. If you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

