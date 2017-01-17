Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Wackerli Subaru Bonus Pet of the Week: Niki

Pet of the Week

0  Updated at 2:08 pm, January 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Jan. 16 was Sophie but she was quickly adopted and found her fur-ever home!

So we want to introduce you to Niki.

She’s an 8-month-old Pit bull mix who is extremely energetic. She loves to play, gets along great with other dogs, loves humans and enjoys cuddling and snuggling.

Niki is spayed and has received all of her shots.

Watch the video above to learn more about Niki. If you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PREVIOUS PETS OF THE WEEK

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

WACKERLI SUBARU PET OF THE WEEK: RED

9 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Sophie

16 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Wackerli Subaru Bonus Pet of the Week: Niki

17 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Wackerli Subaru Bonus Pet of the Week: Niki

17 Jan 2017

Images in the news
Related Stories
 