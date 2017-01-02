Weather Sponsor
Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Izzy

Pet of the Week

Updated at 6:00 am, January 2nd, 2017
The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Jan. 2 is Izzy!

Izzy is a four-year-old Mastiff mix who was picked up in St. George, Utah as a stray.

The Humane Society of the Upper Valley decided to bring her to Idaho for a chance at a new home.

Izzy is good with big dogs and children but shouldn’t be adopted into a home with smaller dogs and cats. She’s very sweet and would make the perfect addition to the right family.

Watch the video above to learn more about Izzy. If you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

