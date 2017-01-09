WACKERLI SUBARU PET OF THE WEEK: RED

Updated at 9:45 am, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Jan. 9 is Red!

Red is a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. He was picked up by animal control and taken to the shelter.

Red is good with everybody and loves to cuddle and lay in bed with people. He’s a mellow dog who is searching for his furr-ever home.

Watch the video above to learn more about Red. If you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

