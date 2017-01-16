Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Sophie

Updated at 1:38 pm, January 16th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Jan. 16 is Sophie!

Sophie is a 10-month-old Australian Shepherd mix. She is great with other dogs and kids.

She would respond to very well to training and somebody with a yard so she can run around and play.

Watch the video above to learn more about Sophie. If you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

