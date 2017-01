WATCH: Drone Flies Above the Smoggy Winter Inversion in Ogden

Updated at 7:45 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: CNN

OGDEN, Utah — Every winter an increase in atmospheric pressure and a decrease in temperature creates a grim cloud of trapped pollutants over the Wasatch Front in Utah.

This is called the “winter inversion” and can remain in place for weeks.

This drone footage, shot on Dec. 31, shows what is just above the cloud of smog in Ogden.