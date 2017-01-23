Weather Sponsor
Weather conditions prompt crashes in east Idaho

Pocatello

0  Updated at 10:18 am, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
A semi-truck crashed on U.S. Highway 91 and Portneuf Gap on Monday. | Photos courtesy Bannock County Sheriff’s Office

Story updated at 10:50 a.m. Monday

POCATELLO — Slick roads and low visibility have made driving hazardous in parts of east Idaho.

“At this time, the Idaho State Police is responding to a large number of crashes and vehicles that have slid off the road, on I-15 from the Bannock County/Oneida County line, at milepost 25 to milepost 98, north of Blackfoot,” according to a statement from ISP on Monday morning.

In addition, a semi-truck crashed on U.S. Highway 91 and the Portneuf Gap south of Pocatello. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

