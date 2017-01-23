Weather conditions prompt crashes in east Idaho

Story updated at 10:50 a.m. Monday
POCATELLO — Slick roads and low visibility have made driving hazardous in parts of east Idaho.
“At this time, the Idaho State Police is responding to a large number of crashes and vehicles that have slid off the road, on I-15 from the Bannock County/Oneida County line, at milepost 25 to milepost 98, north of Blackfoot,” according to a statement from ISP on Monday morning.
In addition, a semi-truck crashed on U.S. Highway 91 and the Portneuf Gap south of Pocatello. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News