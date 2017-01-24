Weather Sponsor
WICKED WEATHER: Roof collapses, snow plow rolls, dozens of crashes reported

0  Updated at 9:35 am, January 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The roof of a vacant building on Rollandet St. collapsed Tuesday morning. | Photo courtesy Cory Croft.

IDAHO FALLS — Severe winter weather was causing slide-offs, wrecks and multiple other problems across east Idaho Tuesday morning.

On Rollandet Street near Mickelsen Marble & Granite, the roof of a vacant building collapsed around 9 a.m.

“I was working next door and all of a sudden I heard, ‘Crack, crack, crack!,'” Cory Croft tells EastIdahoNews.com. “My buddy was on the other side of the shop, and he heard the whole thing. It’s crazy!”

Courtesy Cory Croft

Courtesy Cory Croft

Croft says the old plumbing building has been abandoned for years.

In Bonneville County, a county snow plow rolled off Middle Fork Road around 8:20 a.m.

WEATHER | CLICK FOR THE 10-DAY FORECAST

Crews were called to help tow the plow from the side of the road. There is no word on if the driver was hurt.

A snow plow rolled off Middle Fork Road on Tuesday morning. | Courtesy Aaron Beal

In Ammon, all residents are being asked to remain at home if possible. Crews are currently plowing and will be in neighborhoods soon, according to a news release from the city.

HIGHWAY AND ROAD CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY

Residents are asked to remove cars from the streets immediately.

Idaho State Police have responded to dozens of slide-offs and wrecks along highways and interstates. Officials remind everyone to use caution while on the road today.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on weather conditions all day long.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

