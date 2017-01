Widow of Orlando shooter arrested

Updated at 11:44 am, January 16th, 2017 By: Pamela Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.

Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

Charges were not immediately known. Salman will have a court appearance on Tuesday in Oakland, California, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Abraham Simmons.

Salman, who married Mateen in 2011, came under increasing scrutiny as authorities investigated Mateen, who killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others when he opened fire at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He was killed by police.

A law enforcement official told CNN last year that authorities were looking into whether Salman should face charges.

Salman gave conflicting accounts about what she knew of Mateen’s intentions in the hours before the attack, authorities said last year.

She also told investigators that in the weeks leading up to the attack, Mateen spent thousands of dollars, buying among other things the guns used in the attack.

The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.