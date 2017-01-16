Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Widow of Orlando shooter arrested

National

0  Updated at 11:44 am, January 16th, 2017 By: Pamela Brown, CNN
Share This Story
Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting. Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said. | Noor Salman, Facebook

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.

Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

Charges were not immediately known. Salman will have a court appearance on Tuesday in Oakland, California, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Abraham Simmons.

Salman, who married Mateen in 2011, came under increasing scrutiny as authorities investigated Mateen, who killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others when he opened fire at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He was killed by police.

A law enforcement official told CNN last year that authorities were looking into whether Salman should face charges.

Salman gave conflicting accounts about what she knew of Mateen’s intentions in the hours before the attack, authorities said last year.

She also told investigators that in the weeks leading up to the attack, Mateen spent thousands of dollars, buying among other things the guns used in the attack.

The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Pamela Brown, CNN

Stories You May Be Interested In:

House takes first step towards repealing Obamacare

13 Jan 2017

Tom LoBianco, Deirdre Walsh and Tal Kopan, CNN

Ringling Brothers circus to close after 146 years

14 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Orlando police officer killed; sheriff’s deputy dies during manhunt

9 Jan 2017

Holly Yan and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

U.S. ending ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cubans

13 Jan 2017

Elise Labott, Kevin Liptak and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 