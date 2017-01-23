Winter storm upgraded, extended through Tuesday

Updated at 2:16 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The storm system hitting eastern Idaho has been upgraded in severity, and will now last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service placed all of eastern Idaho under a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. Previously, much of the area was under a winter storm advisory.

Heavy snowfall of between 3 to 6 inches is expected on much of the Upper Snake River Plain — including in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, according to an NWS alert.

Six to 12 inches of new snowfall is forecast in the higher elevations throughout the region.

NWS officials say some of the highest amounts of snow will occur along the Interstate 15, 86 and 84 corridors and in the benches of Pocatello.

Idaho Highway 38 has been closed due to snow between I-15 and Devil Creek Road near the Holbrook City limits (21 miles west of the Malad City area).

Drifting and blowing snow will make travel hazardous throughout the region. Officials advise travelers to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.