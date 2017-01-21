Winter storms expected in eastern Idaho, Utah, Wyoming through Monday

0

Updated at 6:55 am, January 21st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for many parts of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The majority of northern Utah also is under a winter storm advisory.

Weather officials are expecting heavy snowfall of between 6 and 12 inches from Saturday morning through late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Sunday night, according to the weather alert.

Snowfall will be greater at high elevations and lesser on the valley floors.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

High wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are also expected to create blowing and drifting snow.

The storm watch is in effect for all or portions of the following counties: Clark, Teton, Fremont, Madison, Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Oneida, Bear Lake and Franklin.

Some five to 10 inches of snow are expected in northern Utah through Saturday evening. Snowfall will be heaviest in the morning and gradually taper off in the late afternoon and evening, according to the alert.

Officials urge caution when traveling this weekend, as snowfall and high winds may create dangerous conditions on the road.