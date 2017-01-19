Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Winter weather advisory issued for eastern Idaho

Outdoors

0  Updated at 7:03 am, January 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a winter weather advisory for significant parts of eastern Idaho Thursday. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

Some two to four inches of snow are expected in parts of Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Bingham, Bannock and Custer counties throughout the day, according to an NWS alert.

Weather officials advise that due to moderate to heavy snowfall — travel will be impacted by slick surfaces and reduced visibility. There is also a possibility of freezing rain in today’s forecast.

Parts of central Idaho remain under a more severe winter storm warning.

The areas surrounding Twin Falls, Burley, Heyburn and Malad City are expecting between four to eight inches of snow in the mountains and three to five inches in the valleys, according to the NWS alert.

Freezing rain is also predicted along Interstate 84.

Due to the weather conditions American Falls School District 381 has canceled classes. Many central Idaho districts are also closed today.

Officials are advising travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Will students need to make up snow days?

11 Jan 2017

Jason Borba, KPVI

Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

14 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho lawmaker wants women, doctors charged with murder in abortion cases

13 Jan 2017

Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal

Update: Suspect in custody after woman killed in Fort Hall

11 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 