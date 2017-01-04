Winter weather advisory upgraded; officials discourage travel

Updated at 12:25 pm, January 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — Officials in Bingham County are discouraging travel within the county — unless it is an emergency — due to extremely hazardous winter road conditions.

Highway conditions on Interstate-15 between Idaho Falls and Pocatello are listed as very icy or snowy with limited visibility, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Winds speed are gusting up to 25 miles per hour causing blowing snow.

The National Weather Service has upgraded its winter weather advisory in Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, and Bannock counties to a winter storm warning. Some five inches of snow have already fallen in some areas. The NWS is now estimating between 5 to 8 inches of snow will fall in the area today.

A winter storm warning was already in effect for Bear Lake, Franklin, Oneida, Power, Cassia and Minidoka counties.

The winter storm warnings expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday. However, severe wind chill warnings are in effect from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday throughout all of eastern Idaho.

NWS officials advise that snow covered roads may cause hazardous driving conditions throughout the day. Bitterly cold wind chill values late tonight will also create a high risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

