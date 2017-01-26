Woman accused of embezzling from assisted living facility going to trial

0

Updated at 10:16 am, January 26th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO – A Pocatello woman accused of embezzling from her former employer is headed to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Tawnie Johnson, 27, was charged with felony grand theft by embezzlement Nov. 1. She is accused of embezzling $3,000 from her former employer, Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello.

Johnson is also charged with misdemeanor exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult for allegedly taking $1,000 from a resident at the assisted living facility. A pre-trial conference in that case is set for Feb. 2.

Public Defender Randy Schulthies represented Johnson on Wednesday. She remains free on her own recognizance.

Deputy Prosecutor Brian Trammell also asked the court to order Johnson to stay away from any property owned by Gables Assisted Living, and 6th District Magistrate Rick Carnaroli granted the request.

Pocatello police launched an investigation Aug. 4, 2016 after receiving a report that Johnson, the assistant administrator at that time, had stolen company funds.

Gables Assisted Living Administrator Angie Rodgers said Johnson was placed on administrative leave as soon as management became aware of the discrepancy, and she was terminated about one week later.

“Our focus is to protect and care for our residents,” Rodgers said following Johnson’s court appearance Wednesday.