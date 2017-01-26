Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Woman accused of embezzling from assisted living facility going to trial

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 10:16 am, January 26th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

POCATELLO – A Pocatello woman accused of embezzling from her former employer is headed to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Tawnie Johnson, 27, was charged with felony grand theft by embezzlement Nov. 1. She is accused of embezzling $3,000 from her former employer, Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello.

Johnson is also charged with misdemeanor exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult for allegedly taking $1,000 from a resident at the assisted living facility. A pre-trial conference in that case is set for Feb. 2.

Public Defender Randy Schulthies represented Johnson on Wednesday. She remains free on her own recognizance.

Deputy Prosecutor Brian Trammell also asked the court to order Johnson to stay away from any property owned by Gables Assisted Living, and 6th District Magistrate Rick Carnaroli granted the request.

Pocatello police launched an investigation Aug. 4, 2016 after receiving a report that Johnson, the assistant administrator at that time, had stolen company funds.

Gables Assisted Living Administrator Angie Rodgers said Johnson was placed on administrative leave as soon as management became aware of the discrepancy, and she was terminated about one week later.

“Our focus is to protect and care for our residents,” Rodgers said following Johnson’s court appearance Wednesday.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Largest climbing gym in Idaho opens in Ammon

25 Jan 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crews on scene of two-car crash in Idaho Falls

26 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE: Bonneville County runaway found and returned to family

24 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Firefighters investigate after patrons smell smoke at I.F. library

24 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 