Local woman dies in Madison County crash

Local

0  Updated at 12:38 pm, January 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
madison-county-sheriff-crash-1-3-17
Courtesy photo

The following is a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

REXBURG – Authorities in Madison County are investigating a single-car fatal accident near Archer.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Madison County Dispatch received several 911 calls referencing a crash at the corner of 7800 South and 2000 West in the Archer area.

The Sheriff’s Office and Madison Fire Department responded to the area.

On arrival, a female was found to have been ejected from a white suburban she was driving. The female, identified as Tracy Rose, 31, of Archer, was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash.

Cpt. Cameron Stanford tells EastIdahoNews.com slick and icy roads were a contributing factor in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

