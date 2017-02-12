Weather Sponsor
12-year-old Utah boy dies following snowmobile crash

Utah

0  Updated at 7:57 pm, February 22nd, 2017 By: Ben Lockhart, KSL.com
Timber Lakes, Utah (KSL) — A 12-year-old boy died Monday following a snowmobile crash, police confirmed.

The boy, from Salt Lake County, was snowmobiling with family and friends in the area of Mill Hollow around 12:20 p.m. when the crash occurred, said Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki.

Someone else in the group drove their snowmobile over a ridge and didn’t see the boy, who was on his own snowmobile on the other side of the ridge, Stucki said. The two vehicles collided, severely injuring the boy, the lieutenant said.

The boy was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

“It’s just one of those horrible, horrible accidents that we hate to hear about,” Stucki said.

Search and rescue crews from Summit and Wasatch counties were called to the remote area to provide emergency assistance. Utah State Parks is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

