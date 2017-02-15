I-15 closed from Dubois to Dillon due to winter weather

Updated at 6:19 pm, February 20th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

SPENCER — The Idaho Transportation Department and Montana Transportation Department have closed a nearly 90-mile stretch of Interstate 15 at Monida Pass between Dubois and Dillon, Montana.

The closure begins at the Hamer Road Exit 150 in Idaho and ends at Dillon Exit 60 in Montana. Highway officials report snow on the road, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Southern Montana, and Teton, Fremont, Clark and Lemhi counties and eastern Madison County are all under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Pocatello predicts 3 to 8 inches of snow at higher elevations in the area.

There is no indication when the road will reopen.

The section of the highway was also closed for a number of hours on Sunday.