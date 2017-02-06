I-86 closing at Raft River due to flooding over roadway

0

Updated at 5:12 pm, February 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SHOSHONE – Interstate 86 is closing to traffic this Monday afternoon due to flooding over the roadway at the Raft River crossing near milepost 14 in eastern Cassia County, where Interstate 86 travels over Interstate 84.

Depending on how upcoming rain affects snowmelt throughout the Raft River valley, it may be two or more days before I-86 reopens to traffic.

Water runoff from melting snow and recent rain is causing area flooding as the river approaches the Snake River. About one foot of water is running over the roadway, creating unsafe conditions for traffic to drive through.

Interstate 86 near American Falls | Idaho Transportation Department

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through the area until water levels subside.

There is no official detour near the closure. Alternate routes between Burley and Pocatello include I-84 to Interstate 15 or by U.S. 93 from Twin Falls to Arco then U.S. 26 to I-15 near Blackfoot.