Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

I-86 closing at Raft River due to flooding over roadway

Outdoors

0  Updated at 5:12 pm, February 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Interstate 86 near American Falls | Idaho Transportation Department

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SHOSHONE – Interstate 86 is closing to traffic this Monday afternoon due to flooding over the roadway at the Raft River crossing near milepost 14 in eastern Cassia County, where Interstate 86 travels over Interstate 84.

Depending on how upcoming rain affects snowmelt throughout the Raft River valley, it may be two or more days before I-86 reopens to traffic.

Water runoff from melting snow and recent rain is causing area flooding as the river approaches the Snake River. About one foot of water is running over the roadway, creating unsafe conditions for traffic to drive through.

Interstate 86 near American Falls | Idaho Transportation Department

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through the area until water levels subside.

There is no official detour near the closure. Alternate routes between Burley and Pocatello include I-84 to Interstate 15 or by U.S. 93 from Twin Falls to Arco then U.S. 26 to I-15 near Blackfoot.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Toxic plant has killed dozens of animals in Idaho this year

3 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Judge orders no sex for Twin Falls man convicted of rape

5 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Flood and winter storm warnings issued for the weekend

4 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Storm closes U.S. 20, Idaho 87 between Island Park and Montana

6 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 