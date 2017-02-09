Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

9th circuit strikes down Trump travel ban

National

0  Updated at 4:31 pm, February 9th, 2017 By: CNN
Share This Story
Stock photo

(CNN) — The Ninth Circuit Court has denied an immediate emergency motion request for an administrative stay of an injunction to stop the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s nationwide travel ban. The court has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes a decision. Trump’s policy banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, suspended all refugee entry to the US for 120 days and indefinitely suspended entry for Syrian refugees.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Images in the news
Related Stories
 