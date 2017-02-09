AERIAL VIDEO: Home floods after water breaks through basement windows

AMMON — Flood water broke through basement windows of an Ammon home, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
The flooded home is on Barton Circle in Ammon. City of Ammon work crews and the Ammon Fire Department are at the house.
A nearby irrigation ditch overwhelmed by runoff water broke, causing thousands of gallons of water to rush into several backyards.
Fire officials say basement well windows filled with water and broke under the pressure of the weight, filling the basement with several feet of water.
The fire department set up two high-capacity water pumps running to help drain the flooded basement, and other firefighters rushed to pile sandbags to direct water away from the home.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
David Ashby, Idaho State Journal
Alanne Orjoux, CNN