Alabama McDonald’s manager delivers customer’s baby in bathroom

Updated at 11:47 am, February 10th, 2017 By: Patrick Ary, WAAY

TUSCUMBIA, Alabama — There was a special delivery at an Alabama McDonald’s Wednesday evening.

A woman gave birth in the restroom of the McDonald’s restaurant around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Colbert County 911 official said.

“I just clocked in to flip burgers and shake some fries and ended up delivering a baby,” McDonald’s employee Sausha Mitchell told WAAY TV.

Employees told WAAY 31 a customer came out of the restroom and said a woman was in labor in the bathroom.

“One of my coworkers was fixing to come give me a break, and next thing I know she comes through the store saying there is a woman fixing to have a baby and she’s on the phone with 911,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she went in the bathroom and found the woman, who didn’t speak English. Mitchell said she told the woman no, but she thinks the woman heard go instead and pushed.

“My first instinct, I’m right here I”m like ‘Eh, I don’t want to,” she said. “I’m inching that way, but I ended up going in here and catching her baby.”

Store employees wrapped the baby in a jacket until first responders arrived and took them to Helen Keller Hospital.

The whole time, Mitchell said the mother stayed calm. As for her, she said she’s hoping they name the baby after her — and maybe gets a raise at work.

“That was not a part of our training,” she said.