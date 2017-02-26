Award-winning trombonist Wycliffe Gordon to headline BYU-Idaho Jazz Festival

Updated at 1:03 pm, February 26th, 2017 By: Brett Crandall, BYU-Idaho Communications

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Award-winning trombonist, trumpet player and vocalist Wycliffe Gordon will headline the winter jazz festival concert Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

The concert will feature Gordon’s arrangements and compositions ranging in style from Louis Armstrong to hip-hop, all with that Deep South jazz roots soul.

Downbeat Magazine’s yearly Critics Poll named Gordon as “Best Trombone” in 2016. For the 10th time since the inception of the Jazz Journalists Association awards for musical achievement, he was named “Trombonist of the Year” again in 2016.

Backing up Gordon will be the BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance jazz ensemble under the direction of Mark Watkins. Out of Nowhere, the BYU-Idaho faculty jazz ensemble, will join Gordon for a special set.

Gordon enjoys an extraordinary career as a soloist, as well as performing and touring with some of the world’s most sought-after jazz musicians. His high-energy, traditional hard-swinging style captivates audiences across time, whether it’s performing for dignitaries or elementary school children.

He is equally at home as a composer, arranger and recording artist with over 50 recordings to his credit, 23 of which he is leader or co-leader. He is one of the country’s foremost music educators and currently serves on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music in New York City.

Tickets for the BYU-Idaho Center Stage concert are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at www.byui.edu/tickets, at the Kimball Ticket Office or by calling (208) 496-3170.