Backwards Piano Man performing at Rexburg benefit concert

0

Updated at 9:29 am, February 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — An association of music teachers in the Upper Valley is trying to raise money for a new music mission, and they’ve invited a special guest to help.

Jason Lyle Black, known as the “Backwards Piano Man,” will be the main act for a benefit concert in Rexburg on Feb. 25.

“This is not a piano recital. This is a very fun, very interactive, very entertaining show. A lot of variety, comedy and stage antics,” Black said.

Each year the Upper Valley Music Teachers Association awards “young, outstanding,” musicians with thousands of dollars in scholarships. This year the money the group is raising will go toward both music scholarships and a new program, Music Matters.

Music Matters will help children who do not have the financial resources to get private music instruction.

“Developing the arts is part of becoming a whole person,” Black said. “Having an appreciation for the arts is very important even if people don’t go on to pursue a career.”

Black said he is happy to be helping the youth foster an appreciation for music.

“Music and the arts is a very important thing that brings a lot of strength to a lot of people,” Black said.

Black said the community can look forward to high levels of entertainment at this family-focused show.

“It’s going to be fun for all ages. Both the kids and the adults will find things that they enjoy,” Black said. “I will take live request. I always do live requests at my concerts.”

The performance will be held at the Rexburg Tabernacle. A music workshop will also be held that morning. For more information, go to the event website.