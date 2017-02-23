Bannock County to aid in Preston murder-suicide tragedy

Updated at 10:26 am, February 23rd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Bannock County officials have agreed to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in the midst of tragedy.

Commissioners Ken Bullock and Terrel Tovey have approved a request by prosecutor Steve Herzog to send the county’s victim services coordinator to Franklin County to assist the surviving members of the Spillett family effected by last weekend’s murder-suicide in Preston.. The mother and oldest daughter in the family are all that remain after Tate Spillett killed three children in the family and then committed suicide.

Bannock County officials says during tragedies like this it’s important that communities come together and help each other.

“When you can help out your neighbor, you do it,” Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our victim services coordinator will help the survivors with understanding this process.”

A victim services coordinator typically works closely with crime victims and witnesses during criminal investigations or trials. Though some countries refer to them as victim/witness advocates, their role is the same: to provide explanations regarding the legal system and refer individuals to victims’ services such as counseling.

There is state funding available to assist victims, and the victim services coordinator helps to refer and assist victims in getting access to help, often alleviating financial constraints. Some of the assistance the funding can cover are things like lost wages, medical expenses, mental heath services and funeral cost.

Franklin County and Bannock County are in the same judicial district. Of the six counties that make up that district, Bannock is one of only three that employees a victim services coordinator. Franklin County does not.

Herzog says the victim services coordinator, Pamela Manhart, has knowledge of how to navigate through obtaining state funding for services like medical bills and counseling.

Police say Tate Spillett, 37, shot three of his children while they were sleeping and then turned the gun on himself.

Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes identified the victims as Corbin Hillaker, 15, Jessica Spillett, 6, and McCoy Spillett, 7.

Geddes says they were all shot while asleep in their beds by Spillett who was the father of Jessica and McCoy, and the stepfather of Corbin.

Tate Spillett was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was in the process of getting a divorce with the children’s mother, who was living in Illinois, Geddes said. She has returned to Preston.

Two fundraising accounts have been set up for the surviving family members to pay for funeral and other expenses.