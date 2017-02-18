Weather Sponsor
Big Art Expo to be held today in St. Anthony

0  Updated at 12:23 pm, February 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Zack Gardner demonstrates on the pottery wheel during the June 2016 Big Art Expo | Courtesy photo

ST. ANTHONY – The Idaho Art Lab will hold its annual Big Art Expo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The family-friendly creative event, offers the public a chance to meet many local artists, artisans and makers who will be doing demonstrations and answering questions about their process. Each of these demonstrating makers are passionate about helping attendees commit to the development of their own talents.

The Idaho Art Lab is a huge volunteer run maker space that is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. At the lab visitors can pay to get certified in a number of art techniques at workshops. The lab is all about learning, creating and inspiring others, according to a news release.

The Idaho Art Lab is located just off U.S. Highway 20 at the south St. Anthony exit at 2355 South Yellowstone Highway. between Simplot Growers and Hathaway Homes. The Expo webpage is at www.IdahoArtLab.org/Expo or call (208) 932-0893 for information.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

