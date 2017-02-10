Bingham County issues emergency declaration due to flooding

Updated at 1:53 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County issued an emergency declaration Friday morning in response to flooding. The

declaration opens the door for possible federal aid.

Several areas between Shelley and Aberdeen are flooded, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Roland.

“We’ve got major flooding everywhere right now,” Roland said. “We’ve got water over roads, water surrounding houses. … Just (snow) melt from fields close to residences right now.”

Roland said there have been no reports of injuries, though he did say several basements have been flooded.

Sandbags can be obtained in four locations in Bingham County:

In Firth behind Collettes located at 132 S. Main St.

In Shelley behind the Shelley Fire State located at 585 W. Fir St.

In Blackfoot at Moreland Park located at 740 W.

In Aberdeen at Stokes located at 185 N. Main St.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.