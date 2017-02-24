Bingham County updates road closures

BLACKFOOT — Temperature fluctuations have caused flooding issues in Bingham County, and the Bingham County Road and Bridge department has issued an updated list of road closures.
Several roads have running water over them, which causes dangerous driving conditions, and motorists should use caution, according to a news release.
People living in affected areas who need constant medical assistance are urged to have contingency plans to evacuate, and all households are advised to have a disaster plan in place in the event of flooding.
Here are the road closures:
For more information about the Bingham County Road closures, contact Dusty Whited at 782-3865 or R. Scott Reese at (208) 782-3191.
