Bingham County updates road closures

Blackfoot

0  Updated at 11:25 am, February 24th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth
BLACKFOOT — Temperature fluctuations have caused flooding issues in Bingham County, and the Bingham County Road and Bridge department has issued an updated list of road closures.

Several roads have running water over them, which causes dangerous driving conditions, and motorists should use caution, according to a news release.

People living in affected areas who need constant medical assistance are urged to have contingency plans to evacuate, and all households are advised to have a disaster plan in place in the event of flooding.

Here are the road closures:

Aberdeen

  • 2700 S. 1100 West
  • 1400 S. 2794 West
  • 1800 S. 2900 West
  • 3000 W. 1400 S to 1500 South
  • 3100 W. 1400 S to 1500 South

Blackfoot

  • 350 S. 1100 West
  • 1600 W. 300 N to 400 North
  • 300 N. 1400 W to 1500 West
  • 900 W. Munson Loop North of Highway 26
  • 1200 W. North of Highway 26
  • 1500 W. 400 N to 500 North

Shelley

  • 1200 N. Lava Dust Bowl 400 E washed out to 1050 N. 200 West

Springfield

  • 2800 W. 1000 South
  • 1900 W. 500 North to 600 North

For more information about the Bingham County Road closures, contact Dusty Whited at 782-3865 or R. Scott Reese at (208) 782-3191.

Natalia Hepworth

