Bingham County updates road closures

Updated at 11:25 am, February 24th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth

BLACKFOOT — Temperature fluctuations have caused flooding issues in Bingham County, and the Bingham County Road and Bridge department has issued an updated list of road closures.

Several roads have running water over them, which causes dangerous driving conditions, and motorists should use caution, according to a news release.

People living in affected areas who need constant medical assistance are urged to have contingency plans to evacuate, and all households are advised to have a disaster plan in place in the event of flooding.

Here are the road closures:

Aberdeen

2700 S. 1100 West

1400 S. 2794 West

1800 S. 2900 West

3000 W. 1400 S to 1500 South

3100 W. 1400 S to 1500 South

Blackfoot

350 S. 1100 West

1600 W. 300 N to 400 North

300 N. 1400 W to 1500 West

900 W. Munson Loop North of Highway 26

1200 W. North of Highway 26

1500 W. 400 N to 500 North

Shelley

1200 N. Lava Dust Bowl 400 E washed out to 1050 N. 200 West

Springfield

2800 W. 1000 South

1900 W. 500 North to 600 North

For more information about the Bingham County Road closures, contact Dusty Whited at 782-3865 or R. Scott Reese at (208) 782-3191.