UPDATE: Local woman booked into Bingham County jail for murder

Updated at 2:00 pm, February 12th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s office has confirmed they are investigating a homicide in the Blackfoot area that happened Saturday.

Melonie D. Smith, 48, was booked into the Bingham County Jail for one count of first-degree murder at 2:49 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the location of the crime scene at this time, due to the early stage of the investigation, according to a news release. Details about the victim of this alleged crime also have not been released.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland told EastIdahoNews.com his office will not be releasing any additional details about the incident.

The sheriff’s office is working jointly with the Blackfoot Police Department on the case.

Rowland referred us to the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office, but efforts to reach that office were unsuccessful Sunday.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when and if we receive them.