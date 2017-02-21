Bonneville Co. Man accused of battering two people & trying to strangle his girlfriend

Updated at 4:36 pm, February 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Feb. 20 at approximately 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 3000 S. block of Ammon Rd.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 30-year-old male, James J. Wolfe, had been in an altercation with his girlfriend where at one point he tried to strangle her.

A male and female roommate heard the fight happening in the other room and intervened to protect Wolfe’s girlfriend.

Both roommates were battered by Wolfe and the altercation ended when the female roommate struck Wolfe in the head with a rubber mallet.

Wolfe received a cut on the head, which was treated at EIRMC, before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Wolfe was booked into jail on a felony charge of attempted strangulation and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, violation of a no contact order and two counts of simple battery. The victims sustained minor injuries in the altercation.