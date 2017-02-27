Bonneville Co. man accused of beating woman, throwing child down stairs

1

Updated at 7:07 am, February 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Feb. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lorna St. for a report of a disturbance where a female advised she was being beaten.

The phone line was disconnected with dispatch shortly after the call but as a deputy arrived, he made contact with the 30-year-old female resident who had visible injuries to her eye and face.

The female’s husband, Joseph Pfannschmidt, yelled at the deputy and locked himself inside the house with four juvenile children. Pfannschmidt refused commands from the deputy to open the door and out of concern for the safety of the children inside, the deputy forced entry through the front door.

Once inside, deputies attempted to restrain Pfannschmidt and he began fighting and resisting. After a short struggle, deputies were able to get him secured in handcuffs and inside a patrol car.

Deputies were able to interview the victim and children from the residence and determined that Pfannschmidt repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the face and at one point threw one of the children down some stairs and put another in a choke hold at one point over the past few days. During this time, the victim called 911 but Pfannschmidt took the phone away and disconnected the call.

Pfannschmidt was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony injury to a child, misdemeanor domestic battery, intentional destruction of an emergency telecommunication line and resisting an officer.