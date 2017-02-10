Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Bonneville deputies searching for armed, suicidal man

Idaho

0  Updated at 8:00 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed suicidal male in the area surrounding Ammon Elementary School.

A reverse 911 alert was sent out after 7 p.m. Friday stating that police are searching for an armed and dangerous individual in Ammon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

Witnesses say there is a large police presence near Ammon Elementary School.

Officials ask people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and if they have details about the man to call 911.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information about the situation and will post when and if it becomes available.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Man arrested for assault after early morning gun incident

9 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Eastern Idaho still under storm, wind and flood warnings

6 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Well known snowmobiler dies in Bonneville County avalanche

10 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

American Heritage Charter School closed today

2 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 