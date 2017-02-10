Bonneville deputies searching for armed, suicidal man

0

Updated at 8:00 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed suicidal male in the area surrounding Ammon Elementary School.

A reverse 911 alert was sent out after 7 p.m. Friday stating that police are searching for an armed and dangerous individual in Ammon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

Witnesses say there is a large police presence near Ammon Elementary School.

Officials ask people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and if they have details about the man to call 911.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information about the situation and will post when and if it becomes available.