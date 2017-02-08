UPDATE: No fire at Bonneville High; students allowed back in building

Updated at 12:21 pm, February 8th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE:

Authorities have confirmed there is no fire at the high school, and students are being let back into the building.

Idaho Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Cody Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the motor in a ceiling mounted heating unit inside one of the classrooms burned up, causing smoke.

School officials called the main office to report the smell of smoke, and the district office ordered the evacuation of the building.

The smoke did not set off the fire alarm, as was originally reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMMON — Bonneville High School students were evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire alarm went off.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said students were evacuated from the building for safety after smoke in a classroom set off the fire alarm around 11 a.m. It is unclear at this time if there is a fire in the building.

Emergency personnel are on scene and are checking the building for safety.

Students have been evacuated to Rocky Mountain Middle School.

No injuries have been reported.