BYU-Pathway Worldwide announcement affects more than 100 Rexburg workers

Updated at 6:12 pm, February 8th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — The new global educational initiative for the LDS Church Educational System is inviting its local workers to move to a new headquarters in Salt Lake City.

The fundamental aspects of Pathway aren’t changing, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ announcement of Brigham Young University-Pathway Worldwide on Tuesday. However, the online education program’s metamorphosis will affect more than 100 employees in Rexburg.

“The news definitely hit us hard. It was very humbling to be a part of it,” Pathway and online advising manager Steven Thomas said. “We’re just going to be able to really expedite the process of bringing education to every member of the church around the world, which is the mission of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.”

The number of employees transferring to Salt Lake City hasn’t been confirmed, and neither have the finer details of the operation.

“Pathway, it’s a special place to work. It’s really motivating to work for a meaningful cause. It will be hard for all of us to leave Rexburg, all of us who choose to go,” Pathway communications manager Andy Cargal said.

“Pathway was created to make college educational opportunities available to those who otherwise would not have them. Pathway is a bridge into the world of online college education and a pathway to opportunities for a successful livelihood.” — Dieter F. Uchtdorf, First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Currently, the Pathway program, in partnership with BYU-Idaho, is meant to be an affordable and flexible way for people to earn college credit online and through local gatherings. Those credits are primarily transferable to BYU-Idaho, but now there may be more options for students worldwide.

“With its role within the Church Educational System, it will be a collaborative partner with BYU-Idaho, LDS Business College, BYU Hawaii, BYU and other church entities to conglomerate all online programs and offerings into a centralized location,” Cargal said.

Pathway started in 2009 and has since helped more than 50,000 students. A former Pathway student from Brazil who now attends BYU-Idaho said the program heavily influenced his education.

“I loved being involved in the program and how it is gospel centered,” Daniel Silva says. “You not only have the online part of it, you also have the gathering of the students and you have opportunity to mingle with other students that are seeking the same thing as you, better education and a better way of life.”

Cargal said Pathway provides people with many opportunities. Because of this, Cargal thinks many employees will be making the move.

“I’m sure it could function quite well from here, but I think there’s a bigger picture that we probably don’t see,” Thomas said.

Clark Gilbert, who is currently the BYU-Idaho president, will become the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide on May 1. Its first day of operation will be Aug.1.

Click here for more information on BYU-Pathway Worldwide.