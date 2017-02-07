Car believed to have been stolen by inmate recovered after police pursuit

Updated at 5:27 pm, February 7th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bannock County Jail on Monday.

However, deputies believe they have recovered a car she is believed to have stolen to get away from the jail.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies say Ralyn Deann Piper is wanted by police after she walked away from the jail while performing trustee work duties. An inmate trustee is typically a lower-risk inmate that is allowed to work within the jail performing tasks like laundry and kitchen services.

Piper was working in a non-secure part of the jail when she walked away.

Police say Piper is suspected of stealing a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla, which was parked outside of the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance cameras outside the jail show a person dressed in inmate clothing near the vehicle prior to the theft.

Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Argyle confirms the vehicle stolen from the sheriff’s office was seen by Fort Hall police early Tuesday morning.

Fort Hall authorities became involved in the pursuit with the vehicle. Later, the Idaho State Police and the Bingham County and Bannock County sheriff’s offices were also involved.

Police used spike strips to end the pursuit. Two men were taken into custody, but Piper was not in the vehicle.

It’s unclear how the men got the car after it left the jail.

Police ask that anyone with information on Piper is to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7123.