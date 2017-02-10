Vehicles collide outside of Bonneville High School

0

Updated at 2:47 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies from the Bonneville Count Sheriff’s office responded to a two vehicle crash outside of Bonneville High School.

The collision happened Friday just before 2 p.m. on Iona Road.

“A juvenile crossing Iona in his vehicle from Sego Lilly Street to the high school entrance failed to yield to the other car on Iona Road,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the sheriff’s office.

Lovell said no one was hurt in the crash.