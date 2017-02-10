Vehicles collide outside of Bonneville High School

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies from the Bonneville Count Sheriff’s office responded to a two vehicle crash outside of Bonneville High School.
The collision happened Friday just before 2 p.m. on Iona Road.
“A juvenile crossing Iona in his vehicle from Sego Lilly Street to the high school entrance failed to yield to the other car on Iona Road,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the sheriff’s office.
Lovell said no one was hurt in the crash.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Debbie Bryce, Idaho State Journal
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com