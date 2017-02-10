Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Vehicles collide outside of Bonneville High School

Local

0  Updated at 2:47 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Two vehicles collided near Bonneville High School on Friday. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies from the Bonneville Count Sheriff’s office responded to a two vehicle crash outside of Bonneville High School.

The collision happened Friday just before 2 p.m. on Iona Road.

“A juvenile crossing Iona in his vehicle from Sego Lilly Street to the high school entrance failed to yield to the other car on Iona Road,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the sheriff’s office.

Lovell said no one was hurt in the crash.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

BYU-Idaho president to leave to head online education program

7 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Jurors in murder trial hear details about shooting death of Fort Hall man

8 Feb 2017

Debbie Bryce, Idaho State Journal

Pair arrested after shoplifting incidents at Rexburg stores

6 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

AERIAL VIDEO: Home floods after water breaks through basement windows

9 Feb 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 