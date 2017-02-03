Weather Sponsor
The ‘cash only’ Cache Clinic in Driggs off to a strong start

Local

0  Updated at 10:20 am, February 3rd, 2017 By: Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News
Duane Mortenson, Physician Assistant, works at the clinic. | Teton Valley Healthcare.

DRIGGS — The new cash-only health clinic in Driggs has been open for business about two months, so TVN decided to do a check up.

“Having a retail medical clinic in town is a new service,” said Ann Loyola, the spokesperson for the Teton Valley Healthcare, which runs the clinic. “Based on people’s comments and reasons for visiting the new clinic, we believe we’re on the right track.“

The Cache Clinic is a project of the non-profit hospital group designed for people with or without insurance to be able to see a doctor for a flat fee of $50.

“We’re invested in giving Cache Clinic the time and resources needed to be successful,” Loyola said. “We’ve discovered that people with relatively good medical insurance use our services because we’re open in the evening and the price is reasonable.”

The clinic is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Loyola said some of the top medical reasons for visiting Cache Clinic included earaches, flu, and strep throat, urinary tract infections, and itchy skin rashes.

“These are all health conditions that are aggravating and without prompt medication can interfere with a good night’s sleep,” she said.

Members of the public are welcome to contact the clinic to provide their opinion or ask questions. They can share comments or concerns by writing an email to info@cacheclinic.com, contacting the Cache Clinic Facebook page, or by calling the clinic at 354-1156.

