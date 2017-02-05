Demonstrators gather on the Broadway Bridge to protest

Updated at 1:54 pm, February 5th, 2017 By: Deanne Coffin, KPVI

IDAHO FALLS — Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls Saturday to show their support for Standing Rock and Muslim immigrants.

Local advocacy group Eastern Idaho Water Protectors demonstrated and marched to the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls in protest of President Trump’s executive decision to go forward with the Dakota Access Pipe Line environmental impact statement process.

One local man that is Native American, said Trump’s executive action will affect the sacred grounds of his relatives.

“Well he’s within his right to issue orders, but I don’t think they should do it,” said George Morrison of Idaho Falls.

One local woman says she’s doing her part to help protect the water and the future.

“It affects life in general and the future of our native people. That’s why I keep doing this,” said Annie Bacon of Blackfoot.

One woman, who visited ‘Standing Rock,’ now she says she’s standing on the bridge praying for the world.

“I don’t know what kind of country I live in. I’m really sad and I have to do something, so I’m here on the bridge just trying to stand up for what I believe,” said Crete Brown of Pocatello.

Demonstrators said they are marching in solidarity with people that are targeted with the executive orders affecting immigrant and Muslim communities.

“We’re all refugees. We all came over here on the Mayflower,” said Lori Beverly of Idaho Falls.

“It’s just frustrating to me. … I believe that America was a place that anyone could come and that’s part of our religious freedom and part of the freedom of America and stopping that for any reason is just ridiculous,” said Matthew Austin of Idaho Falls.

Organizers of the event say 180 protesters participated in the demonstration.

The article was originally published on KPVI. It is used here with permission.