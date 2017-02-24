Distracted driving leads to drug arrest for man, woman

Updated at 12:58 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Police say distracted driving led to a traffic stop which yielded nearly 25 grams of meth.

Christine Evans, 37, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges of driving without privileges and attempting to elude.

Evans was stopped for two different traffic offenses including texting and driving.

According to police, Evans did not immediately stop when police activated their emergency lights and the officer observed Evans making movements in the vehicle that appeared to suggest she may be trying to hide something.

Once Evans stopped, police learned her passenger, Celestino Hernadez, 33, was wanted on two warrants. Hernadez was taken into custody on his warrants and police said he was in possession of a meth pipe.

A narcotics detection dog was brought in and indicated there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

Officers said they located 2.9 grams of methamphetamine in the car and an additional 22.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.6 grams of heroin on Evans.

Hernadez was also arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Both remain in the Bannock County Detention and will have their initial court appearances Friday afternoon.