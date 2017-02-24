Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Distracted driving leads to drug arrest for man, woman

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 12:58 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Christine Evans & Celestino Hernadez | Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — Police say distracted driving led to a traffic stop which yielded nearly 25 grams of meth.

Christine Evans, 37, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges of driving without privileges and attempting to elude.

Evans was stopped for two different traffic offenses including texting and driving.

According to police, Evans did not immediately stop when police activated their emergency lights and the officer observed Evans making movements in the vehicle that appeared to suggest she may be trying to hide something.

Once Evans stopped, police learned her passenger, Celestino Hernadez, 33, was wanted on two warrants. Hernadez was taken into custody on his warrants and police said he was in possession of a meth pipe.

A narcotics detection dog was brought in and indicated there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

Officers said they located 2.9 grams of methamphetamine in the car and an additional 22.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.6 grams of heroin on Evans.

Hernadez was also arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Both remain in the Bannock County Detention and will have their initial court appearances Friday afternoon.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Winter storm warning issued for Upper and Teton Valley; flood warnings still in effect

17 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BYU-Idaho hosts open house for new facilities

15 Feb 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Minor HAZMAT situation reported at Skyline High School

15 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

ISP launches new system to receive email Amber Alerts

24 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 