Dog awakens Pocatello family who discovers their home is on fire

Updated at 9:08 am, February 6th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A Pocatello family discovered their home was on fire after their dog woke them up early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the home on the 900 block of 3rd Ave. around 5:30 a.m. after the residents reported the fire.

Firefighters discovered the fire at the rear of the home and attic, according to a news release.

During the investigation, investigators were told the residents were asleep when the blaze began but were awakened by a dog in the home.

Investigators found smoke detectors in the home but the detectors were not working at the time of the fire.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

Damage is estimated to be around $40,000.