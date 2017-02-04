Weather Sponsor
DOJ appeals travel ban ruling

National

0  Updated at 5:34 pm, February 4th, 2017 By: Laura Jarrett, CNN
Judge James Robart temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order effective nationwide Friday, a significant setback for the controversial travel ban. “No one is above the law — not even the President,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. | Courtesy CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Justice Department on Saturday appealed a decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped enforcement of the executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the US.

Friday night, federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Seattle, halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s order, effective nationwide.

Hours later, on Saturday morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced it had suspended all actions to implement the immigration order and would resume standard inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the travel ban. But it urged the Justice Department to challenge the ruling “at the earliest possible time.”

