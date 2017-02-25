East Idaho Eats: Delightful gourmet sandwiches at Efresh

Updated at 10:06 am, February 25th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Efresh Address: 302 E Center, Pocatello Phone: (208) 242-3747 Hours:

Tuesday to Saturday : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday to Saturday : 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

POCATELLO — For this week’s East Idaho Eats we visited a local favorite — Efresh. The shop specializes in unique, gourmet sandwiches, salads and fresh soups.

“Efresh” was a nickname given to owner Emily Fisher in college.

“I never called myself Efresh, but then everybody else started to,” Fisher said.

She thought the name fitting for her restaurant, because she uses fresh ingredients daily.

Owner Emily Fisher and Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

What’s for lunch?

Danimal: This sandwich comes with premium thin-sliced steak, caramelized onions, seasonal mushrooms, served with a white whine Brie sauce and a veal demi-glace on a French roll.

G to tha P: This eat has all natural roasted turkey breast, Genoa salami, bacon, green bell petter, sprouts, avocado, mayonnaise and Dijon on sourdough bread.

On the side?

Julienne herbed fries, or housemade kettle chips sprinkled with a signature fresh herb blend.

Late night, wanna bite?

On the weekend Efresh serves killer menu items from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Whiz and Eggs: Fisher said this sandwich will cure your late nights. It has layers of thin-sliced steak, cheese whiz, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, topped with two fried eggs.