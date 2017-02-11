East Idaho Eats: Locals are buzzing about the Bees Knees

Updated at 11:33 am, February 11th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local pub and restaurant is becoming the buzz around town as it attracts people with their colorful eats and unique flavor combinations.

Two sisters Heather Phillipp and Devan Bergeman embarked on their restaurant journey three years ago and started The Bee’s Knee’s Pub and Catering Co.

“We started making our own food as young as I can remember. Whether it was grass and dirt and rocks in a pot or if it was real food. We’ve always talked about wanting our own restaurant so we just did it,” Bergeman says.

Bergeman calls their style of cooking freestyle, “there’s no rules,” she says.

“We love making fresh food, we love doing catering, we love music. We have live music here,” Phillipp says.

At the Bee’s Knees locals and families can enjoy the environment of the restaurant, or take advantage of its catering services. Phillipp says they also offer wine tastings, dinner pairings, and live music every Wednesday.

Gma’s Slutty Brownie

What’s for dinner?

Salmon Salad : The restaurant ships in a fresh wild salmon and slaps it on the grill. It’s covered with as sweet chili sauce. The salmon sits atop fresh vegetables with berries, and grilled pineapple.

The Idaho Burger: The Idaho Burger is made with a half pound burger patty put together by hand. You can choose to add cheese or vegetables. It comes with a side of balsamic fries, (called “chocolate fries,” for the kids). The fries have balsamic reduction strewn over top.

Jamaican Jerk Pork Medallions: Pork medallions are wrapped in bacon and pan-seared. They’re cooked with Jamaican Jerk seasoning and topped with a tropical pineapple salsa. They’re served with a side of smashed, baked potatoes.

Mac-n-cheese: Typically served as a side, this mac-n-cheese is made with five cheeses. It also has a kick of spice, so if you’re looking for something more tame you may want to order the wimpy mac.

What’s for dessert?

Gma’s Slutty Brownie: This giant brownie is cream filled. It contains peanut butter and is topped with a raspberry sorbet, whipped cream, fudge and caramel.

Address

The Bee’s Knee’s Pub and Catering Co.

850 Lindsay Blvd.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Phone

(208) 524-1669

Hours

Sunday thru Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.