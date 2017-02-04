Weather Sponsor
East Idaho Eats: Scotty’s Drive-in is known for its malts, milkshakes and more

0  Updated at 9:53 am, February 4th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Owner Scott Lynch and worker Skylee McCouin holding hand-cut fries and a milkshake.

IDAHO FALLS — For this week’s East Idaho Eats we featured a hometown favorite — Scotty’s Drive-in. Owner Scott Lynch says the drive-in has been a staple in the community for more than 50 years. He says it’s the place to go if you’re looking for delicious home cooked eats. It’s known for its fresh burgers, hand-cut fries, malts and milkshakes.

“Scotty’s is really that local mom and pop, traditional place. People come into town all the time and ask, ‘Where’s a good place to get a good burger? Good fries?’ Everybody knows Scotty’s is the place to come,” Lynch says.

What to eat

The Great Scotty: This burger has got three pieces of bread and two patties. If you’re hungry, the Great Scotty is the menu item to try.

The Bacon Scott: Lynch says they pile the bacon on high for this burger.

What to drink

Iron Port: This drink is a unique flavor of its own. Lynch says they offer the most authentic Ironport flavor locally. This drink is ordered more than any Coca Cola or Pepsi product at Scotty’s.

What’s for dessert?

Huckleberry Oreo milkshake: This unusual combination is what customers crave when they come to Scotty’s. The drive-in uses a local supplier for their huckleberry ice cream, which has real huckleberries.

Address
560 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Phone
(208) 523-6382
Hours
Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

