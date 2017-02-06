Eastern Idaho still under storm, wind and flood warnings

Updated at 7:52 am, February 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho remains under a bevy of severe weather advisories Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a continuing winter storm warning until 11 p.m. for the following counties: Clark, Fremont, Teton, Caribou, Bannock and the eastern portion of Bonneville and Madison.

Some 3 to 6 inches of snow are predicted today in the higher elevations above 6,500 feet. Up to 2 inches of snow or rain are expected on the valley floors. A cold front will move into eastern Idaho Monday evening changing rain to snow.

Strong winds are expected throughout the region with 15 to 25 mph winds at lower elevations and 20 to 30 mph winds at higher elevations.

A wind advisory has been issued in Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson and Butte counties. This area — including Idaho Falls and Rexburg — can expect southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Flood warnings remain in effect for most of southeastern Idaho through Monday due to warmer temperatures.

So far, NWS officials say rain on snow hasn’t been significant enough to increase the risk of flooding. However, a front moves through this evening and tonight which could bring light to moderate rain to portions of the Magic Valley, Lower Snake Plain and valleys across southern Cassia, Oneida, Caribou and Franklin counties.

The combination of snowmelt and potential for rain on snow could increase flooding in these areas.

To minimize your risk of flooding, make sure you keep drains open. To prevent basement flooding, remove snow from around your foundation, according to the alert.

