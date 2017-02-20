Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Father and son collide in head-on crash in Alabama

National

0  Updated at 7:06 pm, February 20th, 2017 By: Madeline Holcombe, CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — A father and son in Alabama were killed in a most unthinkable way — they crashed into each other in a head-on collision.

Jeffrey Morris Brasher and his son Austin Blaine Brasher of Bankston, Alabama, died early Saturday morning. Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and his son was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck when they collided on a highway head-on, Alabama State Trooper Jonathon Appling told CNN affiliate WBMA.

Jeffrey Brasher, 50, died at the scene. Austin, 20, died a few hours later after being rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

Details about the accident are sparse, but the Alabama Highway Patrol says neither Jeffrey Brasher nor Austin Brasher were wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Jerry Sandusky’s son facing child sex abuse charges

13 Feb 2017

Sara Ganim and Eric Levenson, CNN

Verizon’s new plan: Consumers win, investors lose

13 Feb 2017

Paul R. La Monica, CNN

Idaho man’s pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar

15 Feb 2017

Lacey Darrow, KIVI

For decades, women had heart attacks in silence

11 Feb 2017

Michael Nedelman, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 