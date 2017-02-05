Feeding the Wild: Emergency feed sites open for big game

0

Updated at 8:13 am, February 5th, 2017 By: Kris Millgate, Tight Line Media

Share This Story

We Matched

How to help Want to help restock feed sites or patrol haystacks for hazing? Contact your nearest Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional office here.

IDAHO FALLS — The Gem State turned a crusty white two months ago. The white kept piling and the crust kept covering. Now, with at least two more months of winter to go, the wild is struggling in many areas of the state.

Fifty pronghorn died after being food poisoned by a suburban yew plant in Payette. Another 30 fell through the ice at Lake Walcott. Mountain lions were moved after creeping too close to a neighborhood near Pocatello. And there’s a nightly ritual across agricultural land. Hazing deer and elk off haystacks.

“We are experiencing a winter we haven’t experienced in about 20 years,” says Ed Schriever, Idaho Department of Fish and Game operations deputy director. “There is significant snow depth at low elevations.”

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is feed deep in trying to keep the wild where it should be without letting it starve. That’s why 110 feeding sites, costing $650,000, are open statewide. Many of those are in southern Idaho.

“The reality is we are only reaching a small percentage of the population and hopefully that does them some good,” says Jon Rachael, Idaho Department of Fish and Game wildlife manager. “We’re not trying to help them put on weight. We are just trying to help them avoid decline.”

Haystacks are an easy winter meal for wildlife. Feed sites are set up to draw animals away from agricultural problems like this deer bedded down on a farmer’s bales. | Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area was prepped for feeding wildlife before the snow fell. Nearly 75 percent of the WMA burned in August. Tex Creek is prime winter range so biologists knew thousands of deer and elk would migrate to the area. Hay was stockpiled early to feed them.

Other sites around the region popped up as more snow dropped with more sites added daily. The sites are strategically placed to lure wildlife off farms and away from roads. One site is feeding 100 pronghorn. The others are hosting elk and deer. Moose have longer legs and fair better in deep snow. Elk come into winter with substantial fat reserves so they’ll last longer. Deer, on the other hand, are going to take a hit.

“We do not have a prediction on how much of the deer population is going to be effected,” Rachael says. “We know we will probably lose a significant number of fawns.”

About 10,000 deer are using the feed sites. There are an estimated 500,000 deer statewide.

Outdoor journalist Kris Millgate is based in Idaho Falls, Idaho. See her work at www.tightlinemedia.com.