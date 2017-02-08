Weather Sponsor
Fish and Game release final mountain lion kitten found in Johnny Creek area

Pocatello

0  Updated at 3:00 pm, February 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
A mountain lion kitten is treed by a hound hunter’s dog in the Johnny Creek area of Pocatello on January 25. Idaho Fish and Game used the dog in an effort to capture the kitten, but its location in the tree and distance to the ground made retrieval too risky. The kitten was caught the next morning and now awaits release to the same site as its mother and three siblings the week before. | Courtesy IDFG.

POCATELLO — The fourth mountain lion kitten that was captured from the Johnny Creek area at the end of January has been released, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday.

During the week of Jan. 16, Fish and Game learned of a mountain lion family that had settled near residents of Johnny Creek.

“Mama mountain lion and what was originally thought to be just three kittens were continually hunting deer, storing kills, and finding shelter amongst the homes and structures on properties in the area,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “These factors made removal of the mountain lions necessary.”

Officials transported and released the female and her other three kittens to a more remote location in southeast Idaho on the afternoon of Jan. 20. They didn’t capture the fourth kitten until Jan. 26.

Fish and Game used signals from a radio collar attached to the mother mountain lion to determine her location and waited until she and her kittens had settled into their new habitat before they released the fourth kitten.

This is the first capture and release of an entire mountain lion family by Idaho Fish and Game in the southeast region, according to the news release.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

